Hush-hush Shoprite deal stuns investors

While there’s little debate about the contribution Basson made to Shoprite during his 37 years in the driving seat, there is huge debate over the nature and origins of this little-known employment agreement. It’s a debate that will grow in the weeks between now and when the shareholders get a chance to vote on it.

Jean Pierre Verster of Fairtree Capital says the issue is not about how much value a CEO creates: "This put obligation leads to a misalignment of interests between the company and its executives."

Verster says inevitably, if it is in the interests of the executive to sell the shares, it will not be in the company’s interest to buy them. "R211 isn’t extremely expensive but it is close to full value, which means it’s in [Basson’s] interest to sell — but would the company be buying if it weren’t obliged to?"

Perhaps even more disturbing is that no-one outside the company seems to have been aware of the employment agreement giving Basson the extremely lucrative put option. There was certainly no sign of it back in 2011 when Basson sold the approximate 10m shares in the high-profile R595m deal.

The company says the agreement was concluded in December 2003 but analysts have been unable to find any trace of it, either as a note to subsequent remuneration reports or as a contingent liability. Analyst Syd Vianello said he was unaware of any such agreement anywhere in the past 15-20 years.

Amazingly, given the money and the parties involved, shareholders might never have been any the wiser were it not for the JSE’s listings requirements. The JSE’s Andre Visser says because it is a specific repurchase and involves a related party, shareholders have to give approval.

In addition, because the repurchase price is at a premium to the average price at which the share traded in the previous 30 business days, Shoprite must obtain a fairness opinion.

Shareholders will be provided with this opinion, full details of the repurchase and the date of the meeting "in due course", says the company. This means shareholders will have plenty of time to mull over the latest controversial agreement involving SA’s wealthiest businessman — and to wonder how many other similar employment agreements are waiting to be detonated.