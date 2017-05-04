Aspen’s conduct hard to swallow

Old Mutual fund manager Warren Jervis has a clear-cut view. "Any signs of unprofessional behaviour by a company and I exit it right away," he says. "Aspen’s share price will suffer. Reputational damage of this nature brings selling pressure."

There is another aspect to the situation Aspen faces.

"Governments and medical schemes are the biggest buyers of pharmaceuticals and are taking a very strong stance against generic companies as they do not incur any research and development costs," says Alec Abraham of Sasfin Securities.

It is little wonder the generic drug industry’s biggest customers are watching them suspiciously.

Aspen is by no means the first generic pharmaceutical company to come under fire for ramping up prices. Others include Canadian generic pharmaceuticals group Valeant, which in 2010 acquired the rights to Cuprimine and Syprine, the only drugs available for the treatment of the rare Wilson’s disease. If untreated it is deadly. Valeant hiked the prices of Cuprimine by 2,849% and that of Syprine by 1,424%. It ramped the cost of a year’s supply of the drugs to about US$300,000 according to Vanity Fair.

These and huge increases in the prices of four other drugs landed Valeant in hot water. In 2015 US federal prosecutors launched a still ongoing probe into its pricing policies.

In the same year Turing Pharmaceuticals also made headlines in the US for the wrong reasons. Having just gained control of Daraprim, the standard medication for the treatment of toxoplasmosis, a life-threatening parasitic infection, Turing hiked its price 5,000% from $13.50 to $750 a tablet.

A campaign spearheaded by Hillary Clinton achieved some success. Turing agreed to halve the drug’s price.

Legislators are acting. In the UK a bill has been tabled which, if approved, will allow regulators to force drug manufacturers to reduce prices if it finds them to be excessive. In the US a federal lawsuit alleging price gouging has recently been filed by prosecutors in 20 states against five generic pharmaceutical companies: Heritage, Aurobindo (an Indian company), Citron, Mylan and Teva (an Israeli company).

Aspen’s share price has been taking a hammering for some time, falling almost 40% from its January 2015 peak. On its growth delivery it is not surprising. "Aspen keeps pushing out its promise of strong growth," says Alec Abraham of Sasfin Securities.

Indeed, Aspen’s current year to June was to be the start of big things. "You can expect very strong earnings growth this [financial] year, especially in the second half," Aspen CEO Stephen Saad told the Financial Mail in October last year.

His promise proved to be way off at Aspen’s interim stage, with adjusted headline EPS (HEPS) managing only a 6% rise.

Things seem unlikely to improve in the second half. "I expect a 4% rise in full-year adjusted HEPS," says Abraham.

Nonetheless, because of the recent fall in Aspen’s share price, a majority of analysts still rate it a "buy", expecting its share to rise another 16% to R324.

And while its current price:earnings ratio is 25, its forward p:e is a less demanding 18.

Still, with this scandal having wrecked sentiment, another year of pedestrian growth and scrutiny from regulators seems to await Aspen. This makes the pharmaceutical company a stock best watched from a distance.