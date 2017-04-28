PSG GROUP: Watching Alpha for good deals

On more than a few occasions the Financial Mail has urged investors to pay close attention to the periphery of investment giant PSG Group’s portfolio.

No-one should need to be reminded that Capitec Bank, one of the fastest-growing financial services companies in the world, was once no more than a single line of commentary denoting an initiative called Keynes Rational.

Highly rated private education venture Curro Holdings — which now has a market capitalisation of almost R19bn — was, seven years ago, a barely noticed R50m investment for PSG.

PSG Private Equity is the nursery for PSG’s fledgling investments, and probably stood out a little more than usual because of a name change during the second half of the financial year to end-February.

So PSG Private Equity, which was once separately listed as Paladin Capital (before stalwart investment Curro was unbundled), now becomes known as PSG Alpha.

The name change does not hint at plans to re-list this segment (as some excitable punters speculated last week).

The logic is fairly simple. PSG CEO Piet Mouton says offshore investors were a little confused at the private equity label when the subsidiary was really taking long-term bets on high-growth assets, without setting a fixed or predetermined exit strategy.

Some investments have been held well past traditional private equity "hold periods" — and even small unlisted holdings like Spirit Capital, African Unity and Precrete have been stoically retained.

PSG Alpha carries a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation of just over R2bn, representing around 4% of PSG’s total SOTP of around R52bn.

Perhaps more important than a potentially conservative SOTP (remembering there are just two listed components in the form of services group CSG Holdings and technology company Alaris) is PSG Alpha’s recurring headline earnings of R133m.

Clearly there are a few good little stories in PSG Alpha. Observing the body language of the PSG top brass, the Financial Mail would say the biggest potential for short-term value unlock resides in two investments: power management subsidiary Energy Partners and private education venture FutureLearn (formerly Impak).

Meanwhile, Gaborone-based, fast-moving consumer goods distributor CA Sales is set to list on the Botswana Stock Exchange (with a secondary listing on the JSE) — but that won’t move the needle too much at PSG Alpha.

Energy Partners provides various energy solutions (electricity, steam, cooling, hot water and oil), and is involved in the design, construction, finance, operation and maintenance of various energy assets.

PSG Alpha CEO Nico de Waal says Energy Partners is profitable and manages to fund all its organic growth.

In the year to end-February Energy Partners increased revenue 85% to R283m. The business appears to have found operational traction in the past two years, if one remembers that revenue was just R13m in financial 2012.

De Waal confirms there are plans to expand into new market segments like water, and PSG Alpha envisages another equity capitalisation of around R200m to fund the working capital cycle of asset investments as well as "multiple potential acquisitions".

In the past financial year PSG Alpha bolstered Energy Partners by acquiring 100% of Dryden Combustion Company for R60m and hiking its stake in refrigeration specialist Refsols from 26% to 74% for R45m.

Mouton says there are plans to list Energy Partners on the JSE next year – but we reckon the timetable will be dictated by critical mass building corporate action.

Another business that has the potential to list separately is distance learning initiative FutureLearn. Under PSG Alpha’s guidance, this niche business has started to look like a real contender in the vibrant private education niche with 20,000 learners spread between the Impak (17,000) and Tuta (3,000) brands.

There is ample scope for growth. De Waal says FutureLearn is targeting a total school market with 12.4m learners.

If FutureLearn does list, PSG could hold influential stakes across three private education platforms — private school business Curro, soon-to-be-unbundled tertiary platform Stadio Holdings (see Market Watch, page 40) and FutureLearn. Some market watchers have compared PSG’s private education spread to Hosken Consolidated Investments’ comprehensive exposure to the entire gaming sector — from casinos, limited payout machines and electronic bingo to sports betting.

FutureLearn has budgeted for revenue of over R100m in the financial year ahead, which would represent compound annual growth in revenue of 33% over four years.

It’s reasonable to presume that if FutureLearn is separately listed, the distance learning offering could be complemented by PSG Alpha merging in 73%-owned digital teaching technology specialist ITSI, which has 57,000 learners in 180 schools. But De Waal estimates the potential at 2m learners in 3,000 schools with the public sector possibly offering as much as 10m learners with state support.

PSG Alpha may be small in the greater scheme of things at the mother ship – where the holdings in Capitec, Curro, Zeder Investments (read: Pioneer Foods) and PSG Konsult are the main attractions, but in the absence of a major acquisition by PSG (there is still R1.3bn in the kitty), PSG Alpha may well be the deal-making dynamo ... and may experience the biggest change in SOTP value in the financial year ahead.