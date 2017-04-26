Why Pick n Pay lags Shoprite

Pick n Pay bottom-line growth also disappointed in its latest financial year, an 18% rise in headline EPS (HEPS) falling short of analysts’ consensus forecast of a 20.5% advance.

"I was expecting HEPS to be up 23.5%," says Abraham. "The reason I was off target was sales growth below my expectation."

HEPS growth was driven, as it has been since Brasher became CEO in March 2013, primarily by lifting pretax operating margin through strict control of costs and improving efficiency in the business.

One key factor has been Pick n Pay’s migration to centralised distribution, a vital feature of large-scale retailing that Pick n Pay had neglected. It was to its severe detriment in a market where its rivals have been building centralised distribution capability for more than two decades.

Pick n Pay is now playing catch-up. In the latest year, volume distributed through its two central distribution warehouses in Cape Town and Gauteng reached 60% of total group volume, up from 56% the previous year and 43% three years earlier.

Together with other moves to enhance efficiency, Pick n Pay has lifted its pretax operating margin from a paper-thin 1.2% in the year to February 2013 to 2.3% in the latest year.

Even a small increase in margin leverages a big rise in profit. Reflecting this, Pick n Pay’s revenue increased by 31%, from R59.3bn in its year to February 2013 to R77.5bn in the latest financial year. Over the same period profit before tax almost trebled from R700m to R1.8bn.

There is doubtless more operating margin uplift coming, though how much is unclear. "We are more than half way to achieving our target," says Brasher.

Says Mohamed: "It is possible for Pick n Pay to lift its margin to 3.5%."

Or perhaps Brasher’s target is the 4% operating margin achieved by Pick n Pay prior to the onset of its precipitous profit slide in 2012. Time will tell.

Pick n Pay is pulling out the stops to enhance profitability. It has gone so far as to offer staff a voluntary retrenchment option. It is the first time since 2013 that it has embarked on a retrenchment drive.

"In 2013 retrenchments were confined to office staff. This time it is across the whole business," says Brasher. "A lot of people welcomed the offer. It has just closed and from what I have seen so far it looks like it has done the job I wanted it to do."

There has also been a good deal of cost cutting at the administrative office level. The Durban and Port Elizabeth regional offices have been closed and staff shifted into space made available by the refurbishment of hypermarkets.

In Johannesburg, Brasher says automation of admin in the financial services division has "released" one building.

At the customer-facing level Brasher is also aggressively driving the retailer’s private label offerings. "They mean better pricing for customers and a margin uplift for us," he says. "Private labels now account for 18% of sales and can go to 30%."

The company’s 7m-member Smart Shopper loyalty programme has also just undergone a relaunch. Though this includes cutting rewards from 1% of customer spend to 0.5%, Brasher believes the personalised discount coupons sent to customers will do a better job.

"We will not be spending less on customers," he stresses. "They will make more in discounts than in rewards points."

Pick n Pay’s share price has fallen 5% in the week of its results release and almost 30% from its record high in August 2016. Weakness has a good chance of persisting while investors wait for confirmation that Pick n Pay can accelerate its top-line growth.