Pan African outlook remains golden

Pan African’s total gold production in the current financial year to June is expected to fall to 181,000oz from previous guidance of 195,000oz.

In the first half the group’s after-tax profits rose 9.8% compared with the same period a year before, aided by a higher gold price, a buyback of shares through the Shanduka Gold transaction and the inclusion of Uitkomst Colliery’s contribution for the first time. In the core gold operations, production fell 10%.

The effect on full-year headline earnings from lower gold production and an increase in issued shares will be partly offset by the proceeds of the sale of Uitkomst to Coal of Africa. There could also be a boost from the gold price, which is responding to concerns about US President Donald Trump’s policies.

Vayej says the company has attractive, low-risk surface tailings projects — both the existing projects at Barberton and Evander, and the potential Elikhulu tailings project — but there may be a need for more hands-on management.

Edison Investment Research analyst Charles Gibson says that for the first time at interim stage Pan African earned more profit from tailings projects than from underground operations.

Gibson valued the shares at 21.38p, equivalent to R3.43, when the exchange rate was R16.06/£1, assuming an average grade of 6.43g/t for the next 10 years and a real gold price averaging US$1,283/oz. The shares were at 260c after the share placement.

Though Pan African’s numerous small shareholders may be miffed about being excluded from the Elikhulu share placement, CEO Cobus Loots says a restricted share placement was quicker and cheaper to do than a full rights issue. The value shareholders will gain from the fully funded Elikhulu project will more

than offset the discount offered in the placement and the dilutive effect of issuing more shares, Loots says.