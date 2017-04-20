SA bonds: for those who look elsewhere

Faced by huge uncertainty, SA’s bond market is not the most comfortable place to be right now. This makes it a time to consider other options.

For many investors, money market funds will probably spring first to mind. They are not a bad alternative. Free of any risk of capital loss, they are on average yielding around 8.2% gross and 7.7% after costs.

This compares with the after-cost yields of about 8.5%-8.75% that are offered by bond unit trust and exchange traded funds.

The alternatives to bond funds do not end at money market funds. Income funds provide a big yield uplift with a fractional increase in risk.

"Income funds are the preferred strategy at present," says Henk Viljoen, Stanlib’s head of fixed income and co-manager of the R23bn Stanlib Income Fund.

The typical income fund is now yielding a net 8.5%-8.6% after costs, says Viljoen.

Floating rate notes (FRN), mostly issued by the six major banks, are used extensively and provide a yield uplift comparable to money market funds. The Association of Saving & Investment SA emphasises that unlike bonds, "FRNs are almost immune to interest rate risk."

There is another alternative to SA bond funds, namely offshore bond funds, of which a number are available locally. But those looking for a high-income yield from an offshore fund while developed market bond yields are still at ultra-low levels are in for a big disappointment.

An example is the Old Mutual Global Bond Feeder Fund, which has as its dominant asset the Old Mutual Global Aggregate Bond Fund. According to the feeder fund’s latest fact sheet, the gross yield on offer is 2.05%. And there is not much over after an annual management fee of 1.14% is deducted.

A more generous yield is on offer from Stanlib Global Bond, available through a local feeder fund. Yield uplift to the most recently disclosed 4.3% was achieved through a 36% exposure to corporate bonds.

As with any bond investment there is potential for capital gain if yields fall. There is also the potential of a capital loss if interest rates rise.

Bond investors have by and large had it all their own way since the early 1980s, when the global benchmark 10-year US government bond yield peaked at over 15%. It is now

at 2.25%.

The lower turning point could be precipitated by an upturn in inflation. The world’s largest asset management group, BlackRock, believes it will be.

BlackRock notes in its second quarter market outlook: "Strengthening reflation reinforces our view that we have seen the bottom in bond yields globally after a multidecade slide."