Bond market boring? No, rather scary ...

But he is not convinced that foreigners are reading the market correctly. "They look at previous risk-off events in SA and conclude that they always fix themselves," he says. "I do not agree with them. There are more downgrades coming."

The consequences of a downgrade of SA’s domestic rating by S&P and Moody’s to junk status would be hugely negative. It would leave many foreign asset managers with no choice but to sell SA bonds to stay within their investment-grade-only mandates.

The influence of foreign investors on SA’s bond market should not be underestimated.

"If you exclude inflation-linked bonds, of which foreigners own very few, they own

44% of the nominal government bonds in issue," says Botha.

In value terms, foreigners own SA government bonds worth about R600bn.

From an index standpoint, SA has already fallen foul of JPMorgan. Following Fitch’s downgrade of SA’s sovereign debt rating, JPMorgan announced on April 7 that SA will, at the end of May, fall out of its three indices tracking investment-grade US dollar-denominated emerging-market bonds.

It is not a train smash.

"Some 98% of SA government debt is denominated in rand," says Malcolm Charles, head of fixed income at Investec Asset Management. "Falling out of the JPMorgan indices is only a niggle, but it is still not good to be making the headlines for the wrong reasons."

Charles warns, however, that JPMorgan’s action "is only the first bullet".

Another index from which SA stands a chance of being booted is the Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes only domestic investment-grade bonds.

"The Barclays index looks at the three big rating agencies," says Viljoen. "A country falls out when two of them rate its bonds subinvestment grade."

For SA, the really big danger lies in the possibility of being dropped from Citi Bank’s World Government Bond Index (WGBI), the domestic investment-grade bond tracking index. It is by far the largest of this form of index.

SA entered the WGBI in October 2012 amid much fanfare. "When SA was included in the WGBI, reasonable estimates of new interest in SA government bonds were somewhere between US$6.6bn and $9.9bn," says Botha.

Citi Bank’s requirement for inclusion in the WGBI is that a country’s domestic bonds maintain an investment-grade rating from either S&P or Moody’s.

Falling out of the WGBI would have serious, if not dire, consequences for bond yields and the rand.

"At the current rand/dollar exchange rate, the potential outflow due to expulsion from the WGBI is around R85bn-R127bn, by our estimates," says Botha.

Stanlib’s estimate of outflows following SA’s exit from the WGBI is similar. "Between $5bn and $10bn worth of bonds could be sold," says Viljoen.

At R13.75/dollar that is a range of about R69bn-R137bn.

Even more concerning, Futuregrowth estimates that if SA were to be excluded from all major indices requiring investment-grade status, bonds worth R175bn held by foreigners would be at risk of being sold.

For now, SA’s bond market appears to be in a wait-and-see mode.

"Bonds have repriced for news we are aware of," says Charles. "The next move will be on action, good or bad."

Botha fears the worst. He is concerned that government will give Eskom the green light to go ahead with its proposed R1trillion nuclear power programme. Though Gigaba has promised a measured approach to the programme, he has left no doubt that it is coming.

It is one of the factors Fitch highlighted as a reason for its ratings downgrade of SA. "Under the new cabinet, including a new energy minister, the programme is likely to move relatively quickly," noted Fitch.

Says Botha: "If the Eskom nuclear deal goes ahead we could get a double-notch downgrade. SA could be out of the WGBI before March next year."

It makes the bond market — which most private investors access through bond funds — a rather uncertain place to be right now.