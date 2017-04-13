The early proxy form is dead
Thanks to the supreme court of appeal (SCA), AGMs are about to get a whole lot more interesting.
This is very good news for journalists, but really bad news for company boards and company secretaries.
On one interpretation, a recent SCA ruling could render invalid any proxy form that requires the proxy to be lodged at any stage before the meeting.
Until now there was little point in attending an AGM unless shareholder activist Theo Botha was going to be there
This would be extremely disruptive to the traditional administration of shareholder meetings and could allow a relative handful of shareholders in actual attendance to determine the outcome of the meeting.
Until now (or, rather, until March 16 when the SCA issued its decision in the Clearwater case) there was little point in attending an AGM unless shareholder activist Theo Botha was going to be there. If Botha was around, you were guaranteed a rigorous and informative engagement with the board. Otherwise it would be a rather dull affair at which the board inevitably trumpeted its own successes and ticked a whole load of King 4 boxes.
In the past, one reason for journalists to attend was to get details of the voting — exciting stuff, such as whether 23% or 27% voted against the remuneration policy.
Remarkably, until very recently companies did not have to reveal this level of detail to shareholders who didn’t attend the meeting. All the JSE required companies to disclose was whether resolutions had been passed. Recent changes to the listings requirements now oblige companies to reveal all the details in a Sens statement within 24 hours.
But the most significant reason why AGMs and other shareholder meetings were such dull affairs was the requirement that proxy votes had to be submitted to the company 48 hours before the meeting. In a complicated low-tech world, this requirement was justified by the need to check and cross-check (manually) the identity and validity of the proxy holder. As technology advances, this has become increasingly difficult to justify.
That the requirement has been kept in place by most companies (check the proxy form of any listed company if you’re in doubt) suggests that the real reason all along has been that boards are terrified of surprises. An AGM is such a choreographed affair that the prospect of shareholders not voting like sheep is blood-curdling for most directors.
If the shareholders are feeling unusually obstreperous and vote against a resolution, the 48-hour deadline gives the company time to withdraw the doomed resolution. For some strange reason, this is always regarded as preferable to announcing the resolution failed to win sufficient shareholder support.
But thanks to the SCA ruling, that’s all about to change. The ruling does nothing more than affirm the rights shareholders have in terms of section 58 of the Companies Act to appoint a proxy "at any time". A company cannot require a proxy to be lodged on or before a particular time.
Piet Delport, professor of law at the University of Pretoria, says the SCA ruling makes it clear that a proxy that contains a requirement that it be lodged before a meeting cannot be valid.
"The proxy is invalid because it has a condition that is invalid in terms of section 58. The SCA ruled it is an unalterable provision, which means it cannot be altered by a company’s memorandum of incorporation," Delport says.
In the short term, until companies remove the condition from proxy forms, the constitutional court overrules the SCA, or the Companies Act is amended, the implications are
dramatic. Given that as many as 90% of votes cast at AGMs are by proxy, it would appear that shareholders who attend in person could determine the outcome with a relative handful of shares.
Not everyone believes this is what the SCA intended. One leading corporate lawyer says it is impossible to imagine that the SCA’s ruling could invalidate the majority of votes at a meeting, which would essentially invalidate the meeting.
Another described the possible consequences as so "unbusinesslike" as not to have been intended by the court.
Delport accepts these points but is emphatic that the Clearwater case makes it apparent that proxies with deadline conditions are invalid. He says the SCA also points out that it is not for the court to rectify the resulting administrative problems — that must be done by legislation.
Company secretary Joanne Matisonn of TMF Group says that if proxies have to be accepted at any time, then the onus is on the company to canvass key shareholders for their views on proposed resolutions before the AGM notice is published. "This way management can address any problems in advance of publication and avoid the embarrassment of resolutions not being passed at the AGM."
