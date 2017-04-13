The early proxy form is dead

This would be extremely disruptive to the traditional administration of shareholder meetings and could allow a relative handful of shareholders in actual attendance to determine the outcome of the meeting.

Until now (or, rather, until March 16 when the SCA issued its decision in the Clearwater case) there was little point in attending an AGM unless shareholder activist Theo Botha was going to be there. If Botha was around, you were guaranteed a rigorous and informative engagement with the board. Otherwise it would be a rather dull affair at which the board inevitably trumpeted its own successes and ticked a whole load of King 4 boxes.

In the past, one reason for journalists to attend was to get details of the voting — exciting stuff, such as whether 23% or 27% voted against the remuneration policy.

Remarkably, until very recently companies did not have to reveal this level of detail to shareholders who didn’t attend the meeting. All the JSE required companies to disclose was whether resolutions had been passed. Recent changes to the listings requirements now oblige companies to reveal all the details in a Sens statement within 24 hours.

But the most significant reason why AGMs and other shareholder meetings were such dull affairs was the requirement that proxy votes had to be submitted to the company 48 hours before the meeting. In a complicated low-tech world, this requirement was justified by the need to check and cross-check (manually) the identity and validity of the proxy holder. As technology advances, this has become increasingly difficult to justify.

That the requirement has been kept in place by most companies (check the proxy form of any listed company if you’re in doubt) suggests that the real reason all along has been that boards are terrified of surprises. An AGM is such a choreographed affair that the prospect of shareholders not voting like sheep is blood-curdling for most directors.

If the shareholders are feeling unusually obstreperous and vote against a resolution, the 48-hour deadline gives the company time to withdraw the doomed resolution. For some strange reason, this is always regarded as preferable to announcing the resolution failed to win sufficient shareholder support.