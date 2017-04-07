Negatives, positives in play at Metair

The company makes both lead acid and lithium-ion batteries. Lead acid batteries still dominate in entry-level vehicles in developing countries while lithium-ion batteries, traditionally used in consumer electronics, are now becoming the preferred power source for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Metair is in the third leg of its 15-year strategy, which has the goal of reaching five continents and making 50m batteries a year by 2020. By last year it was operating in SA, Turkey, Kenya, Romania and the UK.

Its two main operating countries, SA and Turkey, were both affected by political and economic instability in 2016.

The SA automotive market has peaked and Metair’s sales volumes are now highly variable, making it difficult to

plan ahead.

Chairman Brand Pretorius says there is limited growth for the SA new-vehicle market — though the after-market will benefit from the

ageing vehicle population — and political instability is expected to remain high up to the December ANC leadership election.

In Turkey, volumes at Mutlu Akü recovered quickly after last year’s attempted coup, but the devaluation of the Turkish lira against the rand affects financial reporting. Though Turkey remains in a state of political flux, its government is business friendly.

Keith McLachlan, small-cap fund manager at AlphaWealth, says Metair has a compelling narrative, and the share may appear superficially attractive. But the financial metrics tell a different tale.

Over the past couple of years revenue has been boosted by some substantial acquisitions that were funded with equity, and as a result return on equity has dwindled and so have headline EPS.

A problem with Metair’s business model is that automotive batteries, on which Metair is pinning its future, are a highly competitive market and arguably a commodity, McLachlan says. Research and development may provide some upside but are expensive and slow in this tightly contested space.

As a result, what Metair sells is predominantly a commodity, so its manufacturing profits are driven by volumes.

Far from being an investment based on intellectual property and research and development, Metair is a play on automotive volumes, McLachlan says.

Alistair Lea, an analyst at Coronation Fund Managers, which holds Metair shares, says the company has both positives and negatives. The automotive component business in SA is facing static vehicle production volumes.

Though the prospects for the energy storage business are potentially exciting, there are risks, mainly around the technological changes happening in batteries today and the need to stay at the forefront of these changes.

Metair’s exposure to potentially fast-growing emerging markets is also both an opportunity and a risk, as it brings currency volatility,

Lea says. The devaluation of the Turkish lira could result in a material fall in profits out of Mutlu Akü.

However, this could well be offset by that business becoming more competitive in export markets due to the weaker lira.

Lea says Metair’s profits over the past year were affected by the Toyota model change but they were only down about 7% for the full year, against a 50% drop at mid-year, showing a strong recovery in the second half.

Coronation believes the coming year will be significantly better for the group.