Credit where it’s due
Capitec Bank: Credit where it’s due
Capitec has launched a riskier credit card product, but it won’t venture into full private banking any time soon
It was dismissed three years ago as the next African Bank collapse waiting to happen. Some took the not much kinder view that it was a bank for the unbankable. Many analysts show more enthusiasm for the still-conceptual Discovery Bank. But Capitec Bank’s growth over the past year shows both that it still has plenty of runway and that its lending policies have been conservative and astute.
The bank’s headline earnings growth of 18% to R3.8bn would be considered no more than satisfactory, at least compared with the 26% last year. But Jaap Meijer, insurance analyst at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital, says it has made him think that FirstRand no longer deserves a premium rating after its pedestrian 7% growth. And while the big four all have about 20% of the market, Capitec has a market share of just 4%.
Analysts are divided on Capitec’s rating. Three have a "buy" recommendation on the stock, while another three have a "sell" recommendation.
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie says that a full 92% of the value of a loan is provided for when three instalments are missed. And the bank has got much tighter on new loans, with the acceptance rate on applications falling from 56% to 39%. Not that Capitec has been immune to the effects of a tough economy, with arrears increasing from 5.6% to 6.3%.
Greg Hopkins, chief investment officer of PSG Asset Management, says Capitec is highly focused on pricing loans correctly. The quality of its management information systems acts as a moat against competitors.
Hopkins was a large holder of Capitec until recently. On valuation grounds he switched to PSG, Capitec’s largest shareholder. The holding in Capitec still makes up half of PSG’s value, but it also has shares such as Curro and PSG Konsult in its basket.
But unlike African Bank, says Capitec CFO André du Plessis, Capitec operates on both sides of the balance sheet. Its transaction fees make up 37% of net income. There are 3.9m primary banking clients at Capitec, which is 46% of the total client base.
JPMorgan analyst John Storey says management is protecting the business further by sitting on capital and maintaining a high dividend cover even though advances growth is slowing.
Capitec’s launch of a credit card in September 2016 is a move into a more risky form of lending, but so far just 3% the loan book comes from credit cards.
Du Plessis says the attraction of the cards is that the bank can earn a higher fee on transactions, as the corresponding banks pay 0.44% on debit cards but 1.48% on credit cards. Capitec encourages customers to maintain positive balances by paying 5.35% to 5.9% interest on cards, which in effect nets out all charges for most clients.
In spite of its growth in people and branches, the cost-to-income ratio has been steady at 34%, well below the 55%-60% of the legacy banks.
It is easy to see the attraction of Capitec to customers who want a stripped down, simple banking experience, when its competitors continue to add layers of complexity. And this can only get worse when Discovery joins in.
Capitec has simplified pricing with a standard R3.50 for a debit order, R6 for a Capitec ATM withdrawal and a fair R8.50 for a withdrawal from any other ATM.
Capitec has also made its first international foray. This it did not by setting up Capitec clones in neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Namibia, but by moving into eight countries in the northern hemisphere (none of them English speaking) through the purchase of 40% of Cream Finance. Based in Poland, this lender also operates in Latvia, Georgia, the Czech Republic, Mexico and Denmark.
Cream Finance is an online lending group, and Fourie says it operates a sophisticated scoring system. It is at an early stage. No doubt Capitec, through its own experience, can make a big difference to that development.
Fourie says Capitec aims to get a single view of the client during all interactions. It already has a one-stop product under the rather grand name of Global One, which combines transactional, savings and lending products, all available remotely by smartphone.
Capitec’s base might have modest incomes, but it is technologically savvy. There are now 5.4m clients who transact remotely through USSD, a protocol that can be used with standard cellphones, and a further 1.8m using the banking app on their smartphones.
Capitec is one of a handful of financial institutions that are genuinely taking an omni-channel approach, once called "clicks and mortar".
It has added another 76 branches to its fleet, which is now touching 800. Fourie says this was both to alleviate pressure in high-volume areas but also to build a presence in the higher-end shopping malls.
Savvy upper-income customers are already flocking to Capitec’s cheap and efficient offering, but it still has only a 2% share of clients with incomes of R30,000/month or more. It is hoping that many of its customers will migrate into the upper-income groups.
Capitec has a 54% share of the 15-to 34-year age group overall. But red carpet private banking is not on the cards.
"You won’t be coming to us for a bespoke share portfolio," says Du Plessis.
Harry Botha, an analyst at research firm Avior, says he hopes Capitec will not evolve too much, but will stick to its knitting. He is closely watching the upcoming launch of standalone insurance products to see if that becomes a distraction.
For now, Capitec’s core market is people earning less than R10,000/month, where it has a 25% share. It has a significant 11% share in the middle-income market (those earning R10,000-R30,000/month).
Storey says that even though Capitec looks expensive on an earnings multiple of 24, it is more than justified by its likely growth based on its return on equity of 27%.
Storey, Meijer and Neil Fonseca from EVA Dimensions are the only analysts with "buy" recommendations on the stock. Old hands such as Stephan Potgieter of UBS, Vincent Anthonyrajah of SBG Securities and Ilan Stermer of Renaissance are all in the "sell" camp.
Meijer says that at least Capitec deserves a premium price. It is the mainstream banks that are expensive, especially FirstRand, after growing earnings at barely the rate of inflation.
It’s the age-old story of growth versus value. Growth shares are thin on the ground in financial services, which is why Capitec and Discovery will always have some following. Meijer also recommends Barclays Africa as an unimpressive but cheap share, as well as Standard Bank, which has just finished shedding unwanted baggage. But Capitec remains top of his list as a well-managed business with plenty of growth ahead.
Please login or register to comment.