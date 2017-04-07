Capitec Bank: Credit where it’s due

Capitec has simplified pricing with a standard R3.50 for a debit order, R6 for a Capitec ATM withdrawal and a fair R8.50 for a withdrawal from any other ATM.

Capitec has also made its first international foray. This it did not by setting up Capitec clones in neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Namibia, but by moving into eight countries in the northern hemisphere (none of them English speaking) through the purchase of 40% of Cream Finance. Based in Poland, this lender also operates in Latvia, Georgia, the Czech Republic, Mexico and Denmark.

Cream Finance is an online lending group, and Fourie says it operates a sophisticated scoring system. It is at an early stage. No doubt Capitec, through its own experience, can make a big difference to that development.

Fourie says Capitec aims to get a single view of the client during all interactions. It already has a one-stop product under the rather grand name of Global One, which combines transactional, savings and lending products, all available remotely by smartphone.

Capitec’s base might have modest incomes, but it is technologically savvy. There are now 5.4m clients who transact remotely through USSD, a protocol that can be used with standard cellphones, and a further 1.8m using the banking app on their smartphones.

Capitec is one of a handful of financial institutions that are genuinely taking an omni-channel approach, once called "clicks and mortar".

It has added another 76 branches to its fleet, which is now touching 800. Fourie says this was both to alleviate pressure in high-volume areas but also to build a presence in the higher-end shopping malls.

Savvy upper-income customers are already flocking to Capitec’s cheap and efficient offering, but it still has only a 2% share of clients with incomes of R30,000/month or more. It is hoping that many of its customers will migrate into the upper-income groups.

Capitec has a 54% share of the 15-to 34-year age group overall. But red carpet private banking is not on the cards.

"You won’t be coming to us for a bespoke share portfolio," says Du Plessis.

Harry Botha, an analyst at research firm Avior, says he hopes Capitec will not evolve too much, but will stick to its knitting. He is closely watching the upcoming launch of standalone insurance products to see if that becomes a distraction.

For now, Capitec’s core market is people earning less than R10,000/month, where it has a 25% share. It has a significant 11% share in the middle-income market (those earning R10,000-R30,000/month).

Storey says that even though Capitec looks expensive on an earnings multiple of 24, it is more than justified by its likely growth based on its return on equity of 27%.

Storey, Meijer and Neil Fonseca from EVA Dimensions are the only analysts with "buy" recommendations on the stock. Old hands such as Stephan Potgieter of UBS, Vincent Anthonyrajah of SBG Securities and Ilan Stermer of Renaissance are all in the "sell" camp.

Meijer says that at least Capitec deserves a premium price. It is the mainstream banks that are expensive, especially FirstRand, after growing earnings at barely the rate of inflation.

It’s the age-old story of growth versus value. Growth shares are thin on the ground in financial services, which is why Capitec and Discovery will always have some following. Meijer also recommends Barclays Africa as an unimpressive but cheap share, as well as Standard Bank, which has just finished shedding unwanted baggage. But Capitec remains top of his list as a well-managed business with plenty of growth ahead.