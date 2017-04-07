BACKSTORY: Deloitte’s Mark Casey

We question Mark Casey, Technology, Media & Telecommunications global leader at Deloitte Africa.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I used to be a reasonably good artist.

How do you handle stress?

Try to live more in the moment, focus on wider issues which put our life’s challenges into context. (And red wine.)

What is your biggest indulgence?

Red wine, for sure.

What was your first job?

Packing drinks off a delivery line in a factory in Dublin.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Being remarkable". I’m very inspired by Seth Godin, his advice is timeless and universal.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Focus on trust at the beginning, during and at the end and always be responsive — time kills deals.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

James Bond.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

São Paulo, before the World Cup renovation.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

As an articled clerk in Dublin, I witnessed Black Monday in 1987. I knew the market would correct but I hadn’t a bean to my name. Big regret — I would have gone "all in" on that one.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

The Crossroads of the Ginza District in Tokyo.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patriotism.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I’m reading Paul McCartney — The Life. And the one book everyone should read is Fooled by Randomness by Nassim Taleb, the first 50 pages only!

Tell us about a hidden gem in Jo’burg/Cape Town/Durban that not many people know about?

The Paul Smith Store in Parkhurst — just about my favourite shopping spot.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Absolutely, my sense is that enough is secured when there is no need to focus on it for survival.

What is your biggest regret?

I have many, but I would say I should have explored the world of corporate finance much earlier than I did. Also, from an early age, I was fascinated by IT and regret that my parents didn’t ship me off to San Jose!