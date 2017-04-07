Apparel Retail dressed for sales success

The global operation of fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) may be squeezed by online businesses Zara, Asos and others, but locally the Swedish giant is eating into the profits of competitors’ chains.

Though many SA companies have bemoaned the constrained state of consumer spending, due, among other things, to the depressed economic environment, footfall at H&M’s stores across the country has remained high.

A quarterly update released last week shows that in the three months to end-February H&M reported a 39% increase in sales in rand terms. That equates to about R356m from the nine stores it operates.

H&M’s success comes at a time when stalwarts of the local apparel sector are in flux.

Edcon, the owner of Edgars, has begun the long process of digging itself out of a hole following the completion of its debt-to-equity deal.

The business rescue plan of Stuttafords was adopted by its creditors in March. CEO Robert Amoils says the company has completed the process and is now a "rescued entity" with plans to make some sweeping changes.

The House of Busby has shut down its stand-alone Mango and Nine West stores. Head of marketing Leane Adolph says this alteration of the group’s portfolio was undertaken to match local needs. She rejects speculation that the group has been under strain or headed for business rescue. But market commentators have said that its financial situation is precarious.