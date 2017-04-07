ANALYSE THIS: Meago’s Thabo Ramushu

We analyse Thabo Ramushu, executive director at Meago Asset Managers.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Resilient Reit. Since listing it has delivered above-sector distribution growth while significantly enhancing its asset base. It has diversified into Central and Eastern Europe through New Europe Property Investments and Rockcastle, and it has most recently invested via Greenbay, benefiting from global real estate and infrastructure exposure.

Which talent would you most like to possess?

I enjoy jazz and would like to learn to play the saxophone.

What was your first job?

I was lucky enough to get a bursary from the JSE during my final year at varsity and was employed by Frankel Pollak Vinderine Stockbrokers. I started as client liaison officer.

What’s your biggest regret?

One is allowed to make mistakes in life as long as one accepts, learns and moves on.

What is the worst investment mistake you have made?

Selling a portion of my personal portfolio for noncapital reinvestment projects.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Eleven years ago my partners and I decided to start Meago Asset Managers with our own capital. We rebonded our homes and cashed in savings to start the company without the help of any external shareholders or soft loans.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do?

I would donate the money to Meago’s Hummingbird Foundation, which funds children’s education and health-related initiatives. The foundation invests capital in high-yielding income instruments, thereby ensuring that disbursements are only effected from distributions received, and ensuring that the fund exists in perpetuity.

What’s your favourite song?

Al Jarreau’s "Could you Believe" and Hugh Masekela’s "Strawberry".

Your greatest extravagance?

Visiting a full-board holiday resort with my family.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.London. It’s a business hub with great night life.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

The level of youth unemployment in SA is concerning and needs to be eradicated, otherwise we have a time bomb in our midst. I was born in a township and still return very often. I get the sense that the standard of living has actually regressed. Hence, there is an increasing prevalence of drugs such as nyaope, which is destroying families.