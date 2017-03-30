GOLD MINING: Junior sets its sights on Soweto

Though Soweto wasn’t designed to house mineworkers, who dwelt in mine compounds, its proximity to the massive gold mines on the western arm of the Witwatersrand gives it many historic links to the industry.

Now it has lent its name to the Soweto Cluster Gold Project being developed by an Australian junior, West Wits Mining, on previous mine lease areas between Soweto’s borders and those of Roodepoort.

West Wits is not the first to revisit the old mining areas around Johannesburg. DRDGold, Central Rand Gold and Mintails have all done so, with greater or lesser degrees of success.

West Wits has projects in SA and Indonesia. Its SA projects are already producing, but its Derewo River project, though in a highly prospective area near established mines like Grasberg and Ok Tedi, has encountered various hurdles including illegal mining.

The company is 10.5% owned by DRDGold, whose CEO Niel Pretorius is a nonexecutive director. West Wits GM of investor relations Tim Chapman says DRDGold sold certain lease areas to West Wits, for which it received shares in payment.

Pretorius says DRDGold’s West Wits stake is a legacy holding and because of its size it does not feature in DRDGold’s reporting.

West Wits’ major shareholder, with 19.8%, is Twynam Agricultural Group, an Australian business owned by the Kahlbetzer family. Twynam is also a shareholder in another SA venture, AgriProtein, which makes animal feed from fly larvae.