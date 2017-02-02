Little progress on CEO salaries despite noise from shareholders

Anglo American was one of last year’s high-profile targets for shareholders who’d had enough of inappropriately generous remuneration being handed out to executives.

At the 2016 AGM, 41.6% of shareholders voted against the group’s remuneration report, which provided for a £3.4m pay package to CEO Mark Cutifani, after a year of dismal profit performance.

At the AGM chairman John Parker blamed the large “no” vote, which did not affect Cutifani’s pay, on the “very frenzied” wage debate going on in society — but he added that the group was listening to shareholders.