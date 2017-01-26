Yes, it’s a short-term insurance jungle

After 18 months under the radar, can the now-established management team at iWyze shake up this lacklustre direct short-term insurer? The three defectors from Telesure — Anton de Souza, Connie Kruger and Hannes Wilken — need to make an impact soon in what is an increasingly competitive direct market.

iWyze is branded as part of Old Mutual, though functionally it operates as part of the group’s full-service short-term insurer, Mutual & Federal.

Old Mutual, as the largest intermediary-based life insurer in SA, has always been ambivalent about direct insurance.

There was a short-lived attempt to set up Old Mutual Direct in 1997, branded (like one of the famous bands of the day) OMD.

But it only caused embarrassment when it advertised that it was cheaper to use OMD than to go to a broker or Mutual agent, so it was disbanded.