Yes, it’s a short-term insurance jungle
Does newbie insurance business iWyze, which falls under Mutual & Federal, have a fighting chance?
After 18 months under the radar, can the now-established management team at iWyze shake up this lacklustre direct short-term insurer? The three defectors from Telesure — Anton de Souza, Connie Kruger and Hannes Wilken — need to make an impact soon in what is an increasingly competitive direct market.
iWyze is branded as part of Old Mutual, though functionally it operates as part of the group’s full-service short-term insurer, Mutual & Federal.
Old Mutual, as the largest intermediary-based life insurer in SA, has always been ambivalent about direct insurance.
There was a short-lived attempt to set up Old Mutual Direct in 1997, branded (like one of the famous bands of the day) OMD.
But it only caused embarrassment when it advertised that it was cheaper to use OMD than to go to a broker or Mutual agent, so it was disbanded.
Mutual & Federal stood out by not setting up a standard direct business, unlike its main rival Santam, which set up MiWay in 2008.
iWyze was launched in 2010 without the hoopla of rivals such as Outsurance and MiWay, or even a novelty outfit known as King Price. MiWay CEO René Otto says a direct business cannot be started on the cheap, and shareholders need to accept there will be losses until gross written premium reaches R1bn.
(Businesses with a higher cost base, such as Discovery Insure, are still losing money while writing R1.5bn/year.)
King Price, with about R750m GWP, still has a 13% underwriting loss, though it continues to expand into new business lines and territories, such as business insurance and Namibia.
iWyze’s strategy was to advertise sparingly but to try to find a niche which wasn’t covered by the other insurers.
It talked of “valuables insurance” and aimed at the emerging middle-class. In particular, core distribution was not direct but through the Old Mutual group schemes sales force, which sells life and savings to modestly paid people such as nurses and teachers.
Otto says that this market has not proved exciting for short-term insurers. Telesure has a business called Prosper, focused on this market, but it has not lived up to its name. Under the new triumvirate there has been a clear change in direction at iWyze.
The slogan is now “iWyze takes control when you can’t”.
Its home insurance commercial is clearly set in an affluent Sandton household, a contrast to early ads with picnics and taxis. There is something to be said for adopting the model which has worked for the competition.
The template was set by Outsurance, which proved once and for all that insurance can be bought as well as sold. But the model relies on round-the-clock advertising, so Outsurance is by far the biggest television advertiser in SA financial services, including the banks. At least it has to support only one brand, unlike Telesure which has seven insurance brands in SA, as well as the Hippo aggregator business.
Outsurance, run by Willem Roos, has almost R15bn in gross premium income and R2bn in earnings. It has an 18% underwriting surplus. It is more than 80% owned by Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, and effectively cross-subsidises some of the prestige RMI projects such as its investments in boutique asset managers. Roos says he doesn’t encounter iWyze much yet.
“But the new team is making improvements, particularly in the claims management area.”
Telesure has never had an underwriting loss, at least since the current structure was set up in 1998.
It was starting to shed its maverick reputation under former CEO Leon Vermaak (who had run both Sanlam and Santam).
His replacement — Manny Rios, an American — did not last long as he had different ideas about strategy.
Telesure has an ingrained culture, built up since Douw Steyn started the group — then called Auto & General — in 1985. In those days “direct” meant putting leaflets into newspapers and magazines. Telesure is now run by Tom Creamer, who has been there for nearly 30 years and should have had the job all along.
MiWay has third place in the direct insurers. Otto co-founded Outsurance with Roos, so it has not strayed too far from the template.
Unlike Outsurance, though, MiWay pays bonuses to clients who have claimed, so long as they pay their premiums regularly.
Old Mutual has to decide if it needs to be in the direct short-term market at all. The group likes to be all things to all people, but sometimes it capitulates when it is clear that a huge amount of capital, management time and luck will be needed to catch up with the incumbents.
Perhaps iWyze will go the way of the unlamented Oxygen medical aid business, Mutual’s aborted attempt to take on Discovery.
