Redefine International moves towards quality

Redefine International, the European arm of blue-chip property company Redefine Properties, is trying to cement its presence in Western Europe by focusing on investing in premium rather than fringe assets.

Redefine International CEO Mike Watters says the company believes its expertise is strongest when it comes to the UK and

Germany.

The company sold its stake in four German office assets last week. It had co-owned them with Menora Mivtachim, one of the largest pension funds based in Israel. The buildings were sold as a portfolio to a US private equity group for €106m (R1.53bn).