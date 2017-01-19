Premier Fishing: Finding new fish to fry
Premier Fishing’s abalone farming segment might just be the soon-to-be-listed group’s big catch
The prelisting circular for Premier Fishing — which will be spun out of Iqbal Survé’s African Empowerment Equity Investments (AEEI) and listed on the JSE in March — offers an informative breakdown of the operating segments and the potential for corporate activity.
But it is the latest annual report for unlisted abalone farming enterprise Abagold that might provide more fundamental insight into the longer-term potential of PremFish than the official listing documentation.
PremFish has mainly been regarded as a play on export-orientated lobster (both South Coast and West Coast species). The circular confirms that lobster still accounted for 46% of PremFish’s R405m turnover in the 2016 financial year. Margins are reassuringly good on the lobster segment, coming in at a succulent 24% in 2016.
What’s also heartening is the growth since 2014 in the pelagic operations (from R56m to R94m with a 35% operating margin).
No doubt these segments will be expanded, with rumours already circulating around the quays that PremFish is looking at other opportunities in pelagic operations and squid.
But what might catch the eye of growth-hungry investors is the PremFish’s abalone business.
AEEI has been a little cagey on financial detail on PremFish’s fledgling abalone endeavours over the years. So the circular’s financial revelations are gold for investors who have been pondering whether this high-value seafood speciality has potential in vibrant markets in the Far East.
In the 2016 financial year the abalone farming operations — trading under the Marine Growers banner — generated almost R40m in revenue.
That’s equivalent to only 10% of PremFish’s total turnover, but it’s worth remembering that a chunk of the capital raised for the listing will be used to markedly boost the Marine Growers abalone farm from the current production capacity of 120t/year to 320t.
The operating margin at the abalone farming facility was an impressive 32.5%, but it was as fat as 38% as recently as 2014.
If it’s reasonable to presume at least a doubling of production capacity — and factor in additional efficiencies and new markets — in the next five years, then a medium-term operating profit of between the R50m and R70m mark might well be pencilled in.
The latest financials from Abagold, which has its facilities not far from PremFish’s Gansbaai operation, is hugely helpful in assessing the profit potential of abalone farming ventures.
The year to end-June annual report for Abagold, which is chaired by Trencor director Hennie van der Merwe, reflects a turnover of R188m from annual production of 565t.
Gross profit came in at R129m with operating profit recorded 55% higher at R44m — meaning an operating margin of 34%. Appetising prospects for 2017 are firmly underlined by a 120% hike in the dividend to 16c/share. Operational cash flow was a reassuring R51.5m.
PremFish has a surfeit of land available adjacent to its existing Gansbaai operations.
The Financial Mail understands that the environmental impact assessment was approved late last year — but investors must still take into account the long lead time needed to grow abalone to marketable size.
Vunani Securities small to mid cap analyst Anthony Clark points out that PremFish has been "stockpiling" baby abalone in holding tanks. "So when the new facility is up and running PremFish will have an immediate supply of product that can be matured to point-of-sale."
Clark reckons the payback for the abalone site expansion will be two to three years.
"There is strong demand, principally from China, for quality abalone and SA is recognised as a premier international producer."
He adds that current demand for SA abalone is more than 2,000t, with the current supply at just 1,000t.
The Abagold annual report adds another perspective.
Van der Merwe says that while demand for dried abalone continued to improve during the latter part of 2015 and through Chinese New Year 2016, the dollar price has still not recovered to pre-2012 levels. He also adds that large volumes of illegal SA abalone continued to be sold in China.
"Though general demand for the farmed dry abalone is improving, full price recovery may take a few more years."
Van der Merwe says live abalone had again been the most stable form of sales for the industry. He reckons the pressure on pricing was less severe in this format with consistent strong demand.
What should be encouraging for prospective PremFish shareholders is that Abagold has in the past year broken into new geographies beyond its core market in Hong Kong. These include Singapore, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia.
Van der Merwe indicates that while more than 75% of abalone volume is still sold in Hong Kong, the other regions have notched up double-digit growth.
Perhaps, then, it’s not so surprising that Abagold’s board has approved an initial investment in an abalone farming project in Oman.
Please login or register to comment.