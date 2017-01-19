Markets: Money from the leftovers

Leger holds no shares in Vietnam, as they have remained expensive throughout the time the fund has been open. His largest exposure is to Sri Lanka, which, with an annual growth of 5% that is foreseen up to 2020, is expected to outpace most emerging markets comfortably. Just as significant for Leger, who runs the fund on a stock-led "bottom-up" basis, is that there are some companies in Sri Lanka with long-established records.

The next big name in frontier markets could be Iran, though the Trump victory might delay the easing of sanctions for a few years.

The country has already been included in the new Credit Suisse Frontier Markets index. It trades $52m/day, almost 15% of that entire frontier markets total, with no foreign ownership to speak of, and the economy is bigger than large frontier economies such as Pakistan or Egypt.

Templeton strides the frontier universe like a colossus, with $800m in its Luxembourg-based global frontiers fund alone and at least as much in its US-domiciled fund. It will battle to invest in quality shares if this asset base doubles in a short time. But it will probably be the default frontier markets fund for some time. With Mobius running the fund, Templeton is seen as the low-risk option, particularly as no established index funds are focused on this sector.

Mobius creates some liquidity by investing in liquid shares such as SA’s MTN — though that has not proved so wise over the past 12 months — and the fund has also taken big positions in Kuwait, which is not in the Credit Suisse index as it is too wealthy and developed.

But Kuwaiti shares such as Zain (telecoms), National Bank of Kuwait and Americana all contribute to the liquidity buffer in the fund. It looks as though it might be a while before Leger has the problem of running a monster-sized fund.

But why do we go to the trouble of setting up separate emerging and frontier markets funds?

Sven Richter at Johannesburg-based Drakens Capital says there is an artificial distinction between emerging and frontier markets. But while he was at Renaissance Capital he ran a combined emerging and frontier fund that did not attract enough business.

"The trouble is that there are asset allocators who live to invest in discrete silos and want to decide the weightings into developed, emerging and frontier markets," he says.

Yet some of the richer frontier markets such as Oman, Argentina and Romania have per-capita incomes ahead of those of the fabled Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA). If they had more sophisticated financial services, they could even be knocking on the doors of developed markets.