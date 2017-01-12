How being sceptical paid off for Massmart

Yet, two years after the Canback study, Massmart has plans to build just one Builders Warehouse store outside SA. Hayward adds: "But that doesn’t mean we aren’t in 20 discussions."

Hayward says retailers have learnt some hard lessons in recent years.

"One of the reasons why other countries in Africa are so volatile is that they are heavily dependent on exporting commodities such as oil, diamonds, coal and steel — and heavily dependent on dollar revenues. So when both go wrong they are doubly affected," he says.

This is what happened in Nigeria in 2016, as the country dipped into recession for the first time in decades and its inflation rate hit an 11-year high of 18.3%.

These alarming changes wrongfooted many investors, who had bet the house on Nigerian growth.

The Canback study says that of the top 50 cities in Africa, 20 are in Nigeria.

Hayward speaks of a deeper investment discipline within Massmart that is now paying off. "We are very clear about the end goal and what we want to achieve, whereas five years ago we were less well informed. We, and I include myself, were winning the prize but not sure of how we got there," he says.

Massmart has had its failures too.

For example, Builders Warehouse first opened in Gaborone in 2012, and it didn’t go well.

Hayward says its Botswana travails were possibly linked to the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy. "We didn’t realise the extent of the cross-border trade going on. We opened in Maputo [Mozambique] about two years ago, and then all the dials went bright green. The size of the stores were right, as was the offering. We opened in Lusaka [Zambia] in 2015 and are doing similarly well there and in Tete, in northern Mozambique, where we opened in about 2013," he says.

As well as Game and Builders Warehouse, Massmart owns Cash & Carry stores in Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique, and plans to open in Zambia soon.