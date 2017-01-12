Health-care stocks: Lethargic, but may yet recover
The sector has been volatile in recent times and seems to be battling under the weight of various handicaps
The JSE’s spluttering health-care stocks have taken on a jaundiced hue.
Over the past three months, Aspen’s stock has slid 9.5%, Mediclinic’s has lost 15.8%, Netcare’s has shed 15.8% and Life Healthcare’s has fallen 12.3%. Over the past year only Mediclinic’s has risen.
Investors who have observed this sickly performance will be wondering whether they should sit tight and wait for the fever to pass, or just give up hope.
The frailty seems counterintuitive too, considering the notoriously erratic government health sector. So what happened?
Sean Ungerer, analyst at Arqaam Capital, says a number of factors conspired against these stocks.
"Top-line revenues are under pressure, and margins are too, from a cost point of view," he says. The margins of Netcare and Life, particularly, have dropped. And this year isn’t likely to be much different, he says.
Analysts still rate Netcare, SA’s largest hospital group, with 114 hospitals, as a "buy". But like many hospital operations, it is dealing with steep cost hikes and constraints in getting new licences. It has also embarked on an expansion programme that is stretching its resources during a global squeeze.
Last year, Netcare paid R1.3bn for 12 psychiatric facilities under the Akeso Clinics umbrella. And it launched the first phase of the ambitious new facility of the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital, which will set it back R6bn. But Netcare is also feeling the aftershocks of the Brexit vote. Its network of 59 hospitals and clinics is the largest in the UK, and the company makes half its R37bn revenue from that country — even though its British operation is far less profitable and it carries a rather chunky debt of £167.9m.
Sejal Joshi, analyst at Momentum SP Reid, believes investors should switch their focus to other health-care stocks. He says that despite strong demand for private health care, "margins will come under pressure as medical schemes introduce lower cost-efficiency options, which Netcare has contracted [for] its hospitals".
Others are less sceptical. Last month, Renaissance Capital raised Netcare to a "buy", putting a target price of R39 on the share — 29% above its current levels. And JPMorgan said in November it expected Netcare to "take market share and capitalise on the opportunities presented by the UK’s National Health Service". It said that "in SA, we expect Netcare to take [market share] as its new hospitals ramp up".
Many investors have picked Mediclinic instead. But it has its problems too, having also hit the overseas expansion trail with some gusto. Remarkably, it is the largest health-care provider in Switzerland, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. But teething problems in its newly acquired Al Noor operation, including delays in opening facilities, led to jitters. Still, Joshi says it’s a solid business.
"The negative earnings growth for [last year] does make it appear expensive, but the long-term prospects in the UAE remain intact and sound, despite the short-term challenges that the group is now facing," he says.
The shine has also been taken off Aspen Pharmaceuticals, SA’s largest supplier of antiretrovirals. Its earnings grew by 10% last year, far below expectations, while its revenue in the UK inched up only 1.1% to £895.5m.
Aspen, which has been one of the JSE’s darlings, has seen its stock gain 769% over a decade. Now times are tougher, especially considering it still runs a business in
Venezuela, arguably the world’s biggest economic basket case.
Nevertheless, Anchor Capital has picked Aspen as one of its five top stocks for 2017, expecting growth to recover sharply after the grim results last year.
"Aspen has been very disappointing [recently, but] we expect as much as 30% earnings growth over the next two financial years," it says.
As a result, expect the share price to vault more than 20%.
Despite all these negatives, private health care seems an obvious punt for investors. Government is facing a challenge in tackling the nation’s health. Also, regulators are keeping an eagle eye on companies, to make sure people aren’t being ripped off, which is likely to keep margins in check.
It’s risky. But if you’re willing to overlook hostile policy makers, an epileptic currency and the squeeze on people’s pockets, the previous success of the likes of Aspen, Netcare, Mediclinic and Discovery over the longer term shows that money can be made.
