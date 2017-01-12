Health-care stocks: Lethargic, but may yet recover

The shine has also been taken off Aspen Pharmaceuticals, SA’s largest supplier of antiretrovirals. Its earnings grew by 10% last year, far below expectations, while its revenue in the UK inched up only 1.1% to £895.5m.

Aspen, which has been one of the JSE’s darlings, has seen its stock gain 769% over a decade. Now times are tougher, especially considering it still runs a business in

Venezuela, arguably the world’s biggest economic basket case.

Nevertheless, Anchor Capital has picked Aspen as one of its five top stocks for 2017, expecting growth to recover sharply after the grim results last year.

"Aspen has been very disappointing [recently, but] we expect as much as 30% earnings growth over the next two financial years," it says.

As a result, expect the share price to vault more than 20%.

Despite all these negatives, private health care seems an obvious punt for investors. Government is facing a challenge in tackling the nation’s health. Also, regulators are keeping an eagle eye on companies, to make sure people aren’t being ripped off, which is likely to keep margins in check.

It’s risky. But if you’re willing to overlook hostile policy makers, an epileptic currency and the squeeze on people’s pockets, the previous success of the likes of Aspen, Netcare, Mediclinic and Discovery over the longer term shows that money can be made.