Chrome: Waking up to what is possible

Lara Smith of Core Consultants says in the firm’s mid-December market update that the global chrome ore and ferrochrome market appears to be awakening from "an eight-year nightmare".

Prices recovered in the second quarter of last year when SA, which accounts for about 75% of chrome production, was unable to meet demand from China. The main reasons were production cuts and logistical and infrastructural challenges. At the same time, stocks at China’s ports hit a record low.

"There is no sign that supplies will increase from SA, Turkey, Albania, Iran or Pakistan for either chrome ore or ferrochrome in the near future," Smith says. "The prediction is that in the first half of 2017 prices will be higher, and there is scope for prices to increase by a further 15%-20% from these levels. The second half of the year could go either way, depending on the supply from SA."

Last week shares in Bauba Platinum more than doubled in one day to 60c after the company announced it had restarted chrome mining at its Moeijelijk mine and would build it up to 20,000t/month within three months. It suspended production a year ago when chrome prices fell to US$120/t from $175/t. They have since rebounded to about $380/t, the firm says.

One of the best-performing shares on the JSE over the past year has been platinum and chrome miner Tharisa, whose shares have added more than 300% to R22.50 as the company reached steady state production and declared a maiden dividend. Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis says that since June metallurgical-grade chrome prices have surged because of supply shortages in China and the Chinese government’s stimulus package, which spurred demand for stainless steel.