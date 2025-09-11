Paradise found: whale watching at De Hoop
Nature reserve on the southern Cape coast offers solitude, splendour, wine and whales — and 1,500 plant species
11 September 2025 - 05:00
De Hoop Nature Reserve embodies a blend of primal beauty and pristine purity. Expansive sand dunes flow into shimmering turquoise waters, set against a backdrop of unspoilt wilderness. A rich vlei teems with birdlife, while buck roam freely across the open terrain.
There are times you feel as if you’re the only person on the planet. Yet this space also fosters a deep connection — with nature and with those you share it with — offering a peaceful escape from the hustle of everyday life. Plus, it’s less than four hours from Cape Town by road...
