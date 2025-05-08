Inside Franschhoek’s luxury villa in the valley
Liz Biden’s Franschhoek House offers a stylish getaway that combines bold design, comfort and privacy in the winelands
08 May 2025 - 05:00
Liz Biden went into the hotel business having never run a hotel, but she knew what she liked.
At 50, she sold out of a fashion business, but brought her eye for style into her new projects. She converted her family’s holiday home on a private game reserve into a luxury lodge, Royal Malewane, in the Kruger National Park. That was followed by Birkenhead House, perched on a cliff in Hermanus; the art-filled Silo Hotel, on top of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town; and La Residence in Franschhoek. ..
