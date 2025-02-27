Sun rises over East City
Home to the world’s tallest ‘hemp hotel’, this precinct in the Cape Town CBD is showing signs of revival after a dark past
27 February 2025 - 05:00
A part of Cape Town’s city centre, known as the East City, has undergone many changes over the past 60 years. Once a thoroughfare to District Six, it lost its soul when apartheid bulldozers destroyed that vibrant community. Today new life is emerging in the precinct that stretches from Plein Street to Harrington and beyond and is bordered by Roeland and Darling.
Where a motorbike repair shop once stood, a restaurant has opened. Coffee shops, bars and hotels now share the area with state institutions, the police station and a magistrate’s court among them...
