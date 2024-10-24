Sun City picks up its game
The resort has long stopped betting on showgirls and gambling. Now its focus is as a family-friendly destination with a host of activities
24 October 2024 - 05:00
There’s nothing small about Sun City. The vision, the expanse and the scale have long defined the iconic resort. Those elements now apply as it works to recover from the pandemic.
Sun City retains its entertainment and casino character, but now more than ever it’s about families. And central to that mission is the Sun Vacation Club, one of the most successful timeshare offerings in the country. ..
