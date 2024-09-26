Swiss luxury — on a rail and steamboat combo
The Gotthard Panorama Express offers Swiss luxury — and even a flag-waving yodeller
Travelling by rail through Switzerland you’re spoilt for scenic choice, but Reinhard, the on-board guide whose job — poor man — is to ride this tourist train, still has a surprise: “Go to the photo coach now.”
For the camera-ready prepared to leave their cappuccinos, he directs us: “Look to the right.” Those following his orders are rewarded. Leaving the sealed glass tube on wheels, designed with curved waist-to-ceiling windows for a view of even the steepest mountaintops from your seat, reveals an adjoining coach with windows that open, allowing reflection-free photographs. It’s one of only a few photography coaches in the country and the views are an open-air surprise as we twist and turn through the Alps on tracks laid more than 100 years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.