Telescopes that catch the light from the stars
Dishes and supercomputers in the veld help scientists to harvest and interpret information about the outer reaches of the universe
05 September 2024 - 05:00
The world’s most powerful radio telescope is taking shape in the Karoo and will soon be able to answer questions scientists and astronomers from around the world haven’t even thought of yet.
From a remote corner in the Northern Cape, together with another outlying site in Western Australia, it will soon be possible to look back nearly 14-billion years to the very beginnings of the universe using the most powerful radio telescope in the world linked to a network of supercomputers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.