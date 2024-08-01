South Africa set to crack rankings of top-rated golfing destinations
The country is looking to tap into the lucrative golf tourism market. With great courses, good weather and spectacular scenery, it seems well poised to take its place among the best
01 August 2024 - 05:00
When it comes to the game of golf, South Africa more than holds its own. For a start, the country has produced world-class players — think of Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Charl Schwartzel. South Africa is also among the top 20 countries when it comes to number of courses, with 420 — about 220 of them 18-holers.
Now it is looking to crack the rankings of top-rated golfing destinations; those are Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Turkey and Scotland...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.