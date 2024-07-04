Zim safaris: where the wildlife comes to you
There’s much to recommend a getaway in Zimbabwe — think rugged landscapes and abundant wildlife. Consider hopping across the border for your next midyear break
04 July 2024 - 05:00
The skies above the acacia forest are the deep blue of early winter and there’s not a cloud to be seen above the turbid waters of the Zambezi River. A pleasant change from the grip of a Cape winter, I think, as we trundle out of Chikwenya Camp for an afternoon game drive.
The rains are long gone here in northern Zimbabwe, and the dust hangs lazily in the golden light of sunset, but the deluges that define the summer months are still written in the sand. Beneath the trees, where the water pools after afternoon downpours, are the deep pockmarks of a thousand rainy-season footsteps...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.