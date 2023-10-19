HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Life / Travel

tourism

KZN’s tourism fightback

The province has been a laggard when it comes to attracting international tourists. It’s hoped a spate of new developments — not least Club Med Tinley — will change that

BL Premium
19 October 2023 - 05:00
by Adele Shevel

Tourism is a big money-spinner for KwaZulu-Natal, contributing R78.5bn to the economy. But the vast majority is from the domestic market; when it comes to international tourism, the province is the poor cousin of the Western Cape and Gauteng. That’s according to Jabulani Debedu, a KZN-based tourism specialist at consultancy group BDO.

As Debedu tells the FM, KZN had about 1-million international visitors in its 2018 heyday; last year brought in closer to 550,000. That’s against 7.5-million domestic tourists, by SA Tourism’s count. And while international visitors contributed R4.2bn in direct spend, locals brought in about R23bn...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.