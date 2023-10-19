tourism
KZN’s tourism fightback
The province has been a laggard when it comes to attracting international tourists. It’s hoped a spate of new developments — not least Club Med Tinley — will change that
Tourism is a big money-spinner for KwaZulu-Natal, contributing R78.5bn to the economy. But the vast majority is from the domestic market; when it comes to international tourism, the province is the poor cousin of the Western Cape and Gauteng. That’s according to Jabulani Debedu, a KZN-based tourism specialist at consultancy group BDO.
As Debedu tells the FM, KZN had about 1-million international visitors in its 2018 heyday; last year brought in closer to 550,000. That’s against 7.5-million domestic tourists, by SA Tourism’s count. And while international visitors contributed R4.2bn in direct spend, locals brought in about R23bn...
