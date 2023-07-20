Bosjes estate — a wine farm with a difference
Say ‘Bosjes’ and those who know the estate will probably think immediately of its iconic chapel. But the FM was taken with its rustic allure and aesthetic contrasts
Bosjes estate, at the foot of the Waaihoek mountain in the Breedekloof wine valley, is renowned for its design. So much so that it’s even cracked a mention in Riba, the journal of the Royal Institute of British Architects, with the London-based organisation singling out the estate centrepiece, the “Instagram-worthy chapel”.
The chapel is indeed an eye-catcher, and front and centre in most pictures of the estate. An award-winning architectural feat by Coetzee Steyn of Steyn Studio, its modern, wave-like curves seem to rest on the water surrounding it. With natural light flooding in and simple pew-like seating for 120, it’s easy to see why this has become a popular wedding venue...
