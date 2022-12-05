Dream Hotels & Resorts on mission to connect travellers with communities

Operating sustainably at Dream Hotels & Resorts is not just about the big decisions made in the boardroom, but rather through every individual in the company making a conscious choice to live out their shared vision, every day.

“Our teams down on the ground have become integral to the success of our entire sustainability process. If we look after our staff, they will look after our guests. And if our guests see us all working together to make positive changes, they will want to make positive changes, too.”

This ethos can be seen in action at properties such as Stonehill River Lodge in Swellendam. General managers Alet Fick and Debbie Nutter have pioneered a haven of sustainability where nothing goes to waste and the surrounding environment is treated with care.

“Our staff have also slowly adopted our values around preserving food and living with a lighter footprint,” says Fick. “We are conscious of setting an example for our staff who then share these teachings and practices within their own households and communities.”