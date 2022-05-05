Life / Travel From Alphonse to Zambia, here are the top 10 travel picks An idyllic Seychelles island, the Victoria Falls, more direct flights to the States — thank goodness we can fly again B L Premium

For those whose travel plans have been on hold for the past two years, and now have a war chest to see some far-off — and not so far-off — climes, the FM has nailed down 10 inspired options.

So shake off the Covid cobwebs and devour this list, ranging from A for Alphonse Island to Z for the Zambezi. ..