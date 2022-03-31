Life / Travel How Captain Bengu found the long-lost Endurance Captain Knowledge Bengu sailed into the history books with the discovery of the Endurance wreck B L Premium

It’s shortly after 2pm on March 5. Captain Knowledge Bengu, master of the SA Agulhas II, is asleep in his cabin. He’s tired. It’s been a month at sea and he’s just off a six-hour watch. But still Captain Frederick Ligthelm, the ice pilot on duty on the bridge, calls down and disturbs his sleep.

"Captain Bengu," he says. "We have found the Endurance."..