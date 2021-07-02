Life / Travel

READ | Financial Mail Travel: Finding the wide open spaces

Be sure to travel mindfully and consider those destinations where space is guaranteed

02 July 2021 - 09:55
Picture: 123RF/KRITCHANUT/FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: 123RF/KRITCHANUT/FINANCIAL MAIL

Paradise is that place you go and recover a sense of who you are. It is a place of deep inner connection, a reminder of what’s important — and who.

It is a place where you can, even if just for a few days or a couple of weeks, forget the regrets and tragedies of the past year and rediscover your lust for life. Your enthusiasm for the future in a brave new world filled with possibility and optimism.

In this issue of Travel, we share how lucky we are in Africa, where nature is abundant and the bush on our doorstep affords respite from the crowds. Being mindful is nothing new to seasoned travellers who have always known to keep their wits about them. Whether you’ve been to malaria areas or explored places requiring that you keep your yellow fever shots up to date, we now face a world where the virus is almost everywhere. Travel mindfully, as always.

The urge to travel has probably never been so strong. Fear not. Travel is returning, possibilities are widening. With each volley of vaccinations, the world becomes a safer place once more.

Keith Bain

 

Click below to page through the magazine (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.