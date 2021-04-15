Life / Travel GETAWAYS: An escape from the pandemic in Limpopo A lodge in Limpopo that offers an escape from the pandemic ticks all the boxes BL PREMIUM

For those who feel jaded by interminable corruption investigations and news about friends heading for Melbourne, it might seem frighteningly unusual to hear that someone has actually decided, first, to move to SA, and second, to start a business here.

Yet that’s exactly what Italian Giulia Avanzi and Belgian dad-and-son duo Didier and Simon Eeman did. The trio packed their bags, moved to the bush and started Laluka Safari Lodge in the Welgevonden Game Reserve...