Conservation: A world without wildlife

A world without wildlife David Gorin paints a sobering picture of man's ongoing destruction of the animal world

For the 300,000 years of our evolution animals have represented people’s gods, inspired us, fed and clothed us and worked for us. In return, we are betraying them.

Across rivers and seas, the skies, savannas, forests and jungles, in the past 40 years our planet has lost half of its number of animals, according to the World Wildlife Fund’s "Living Planet Report 2014: Species and Spaces, People and Places". Seventy-five percent and 66% of terrestrial and marine environments respectively have been severely altered by the Anthropocene, a devastating combination of human actions that include triggering and worsening climate change, destroying natural habitats, industrialised farming, and the direct exploitation of animals.