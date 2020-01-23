The Marly hotel: sand, sea, food and glamour

The Marly has undergone an extreme makeover, following which, at the end of last year, it reopened with understandable fanfare. The boutique hotel sits directly atop two restaurants, Bilboa and Surfshack. This is logical, as they are all owned by the Kove Collection group. Kove also owns the Alphen Hotel in Constantia and a bevy of other smart restaurants in the Mother City. In fact, over the past few years the group has entrenched itself as the company that does chic yet approachable hospitality and food offerings here.

And the revamped hotel is a clever play. The suites are generous and thoughtfully designed — all white, taupe and glam, with marble bathrooms and lovely balconies. They offer the sort of slick luxe that people expect from a fancy hideaway.

The rest of the spaces are more playful, though perhaps a bit too "Philippe Starck does design hotels in the 1990s" for my taste.

But that’s easily forgotten when you’re up on the roof of the building at the Marly’s staggeringly lovely bar area and pool. It’s got 360º views of the ocean, Camps Bay’s outlandish architecture and the Twelve Apostles mountain range from loungers you’ll want to live on. Plus, all the staff — bartenders and waiters included — are tops.