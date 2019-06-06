Welcome to the world of battery-powered safaris

Steve Blatherwick of Electric Safari Vehicles (ESV) in Mbombela says: "Only in the past three or four years has the battery technology improved sufficiently, and that’s thanks to Tesla. They are still the best on the market for cars. The motor technology has also improved dramatically. We’re now using electric motors that are 95% efficient."

A handful of vehicles are already on the ground, and ESV is working on a fleet of 25 electric safari vehicles for a lodge operator in East Africa. Further orders from Londolozi and Richard Branson’s Ulusaba are on the books.

By June —just in time for the annual migration of tourists — electrically driven safari vehicles will also be around in Kenya, with Asilia Africa testing the technology at Ol Pejeta Bush Camp.

Conway Sassoon, field operations manager for Asilia Africa, which operates 20 properties across Kenya and Tanzania, says: "We are very excited to be testing this new technology at Asilia. We believe it will both enhance our guests’ experience and reduce our carbon footprint. And because Ol Pejeta Bush Camp runs entirely on solar power the electric cars will actually be powered by sunshine."

Transformation torque

From an operational point of view there are numerous benefits for safari lodges to switch from diesel motors to electric power.

"We use brushless motors that have a factory guarantee of 200,000km, and zero maintenance is needed," says Blatherwick. "Plus, the smoother take-off means less vibration on the drivetrain, so your differential and gears last longer."

Unlike combustion engines, which require increasing revs to deliver power, electric motors provide immediate torque, making it easier for guides to navigate tough terrain. Vehicles retain their low-range and diff lock capabilities, and, depending on the conversion, the vehicle’s full gearbox may remain in place.

And what about the risk of running out of battery in a reserve brimming with toothy predators? With ever improving technology, and using regenerative motor braking to charge the battery during deceleration, that’s unlikely to happen.

Depending on the battery pack, ESV promises a range of up to 240km a charge, with an average charging time of seven hours. At Cheetah Plains the electric Land Cruisers get about 50km on a single charge, more than enough for a typical game drive.

Perhaps surprisingly, river crossings also aren’t a problem, as batteries and electric motors are sealed in waterproof housings that allow for up to 1m of submersion.

But while fans of the technology are quick to sing its praises, some of the larger safari outfits are yet to commit to going electric in the great outdoors.