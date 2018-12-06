Mount Nelson celebrates rosy centenary in style

The Mount Nelson is one of those rare hotels interwoven with lineage and loyalty, the kind of destination where children come with their parents and over the years end up bringing their own kids.

So when the hotel commenced a year of centenary celebrations to mark "100 years in the Pink" in November, it did so with a certain style. It all started with a garden party, more of a Veuve Clicquot-fuelled fête, on November 10, the day before Armistice Day (which marks the end of World War 1 in 1918).

The hotel was repainted after "the Great War" by its then-manager, Aldo Renato, who chose to recoat the exterior in a shade of pink that, he felt, conveyed a sense of joy at the end of hostilities. According to some, this kicked off a trend in grand European hotels to go pastel.