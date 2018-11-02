TRAVEL: Ice and mud in no-man’s-land

At the end of one of the most remote highways in the world, in a no-man’s-land between Chile and Argentina, lies one of the world’s last great wildernesses. The only way to cross it is on foot or by bike.

That was perhaps why, like a growing number of travellers, I found myself on Chile’s Carretera Austral — a mostly gravel road that stretches over 1,200km between the southern port town of Puerto Montt and the isolated hamlet of Villa O’Higgins, where it dead-ends at the foot of the Southern Patagonian ice field. From there the only way to keep going south is by boat on Lago O’Higgins and from there to hike or bike into Argentina.

Having come halfway down the highway from the city of Coyhaique I made the decision on a whim to head on to Argentina.

After a night’s stay at a local hostel (now one of several in Villa O’Higgins since the road linking the small town opened just under 20 years ago), a van transported me and my fellow passengers to the port on Lago O’Higgins, a few kilometres out of town. There we boarded a small launch.

As we sped across the clear blue water, with Argentina on the one side and Chile on the other, I imagined what it would be like to be soaring high above this all.

I had contemplated the option of flying over the lake the previous night in Villa O’Higgins. A pilot, an Austrian-American who had moved to Chile for some peace and quiet, had been quite convincing. Accompanied by his 11-year-old daughter and armed with a laminated folder filled with aerial close-ups at his side, he promised to fly me from the local airstrip and over the great O’Higgins glacier, which is steadily receding, and then to make a turn past the famous rocky peak of Fitz Roy.

It might be my last chance to glimpse the great glacier before it disappeared, he said. On a map I noticed a small landing strip alongside the same track I would be tramping down the following day. He could set me down there, I thought. But I stuck with the boat and walking.

Two hours after setting out on the lake we finally reached Candelario Mancilla, a farm squeezed up against a cliff face on the far end of the lake.

Right away two American guys and a Chilean couple set off up the gravel road. The rest of us took the road marked "campsite", where we would spend the night. Some headed to a farmhouse for a meal of beef and rice. The rest of us dived into a shed filled with long tables, and took turns cooking on a barely operational gas oven. I handed out shots of Pisco to my fellow travellers.

Next to my tent was a solemn 67-year-old Korean man who kept mostly to himself. A young German couple related to me over dinner how they had spent the previous three days hiking 75km from El Chaltén in Argentina to get to Lago del Desierto, instead of taking the tourist van. This was the couple’s second night here. They were camped out and waiting for the boat to return to Villa O’Higgins.

A storm was due the next day, if the information from the boat company was anything to go by.

And the woman who had sold us the tickets had warned that you didn’t want to be out there when the waves rose.

As the light began to fade, the lake and surrounding snowy peaks turned an otherworldly blue. Then, as if drawn to the luminous night sky, huge mosquitos began to move slowly from one tent to the next. We could have been on another planet.

It must have been early morning when I heard the first patter of rainfall on my tent. When nature called, I was forced to leave the tent and brave the wet.

Above me the blue light had given way to a night sky so bright, it was like a drive-in movie, except that the show had already taken place thousands of light years away.