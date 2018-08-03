Best of the high flyers

Here are some pointers to clock before you book:

• If you fancy cuddling with your flying partner in a double bed, Singapore, Etihad and Qatar airlines all offer this option.

• Qantas first class offers food created in collaboration with Australian super-chef Neil Perry and his Sydney-based Rockpool restaurant.

• Air France La Première customers get Carita products in supremely elegant toiletry bags (pictured), Air Japan flyers are given Etro treats and Cathay Pacific gives its VIPs goodie bags from cult Australian brand Aesop.