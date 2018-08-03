Life / Travel

Best of the high flyers

Here are some pointers to clock before you book a first-class ticket

03 August 2018
Singapore Airlines First Class. Picture: SUPPLIED
Singapore Airlines First Class. Picture: SUPPLIED

If you don’t happen to have your own private jet, or a VIP service such as Menzies Aviation to meet you on the tarmac and usher you through airport admin effortlessly, then a first-class ticket may be your next best bet.

Here are some pointers to clock before you book:

• If you fancy cuddling with your flying partner in a double bed, Singapore, Etihad and Qatar airlines all offer this option.

• Qantas first class offers food created in collaboration with Australian super-chef Neil Perry and his Sydney-based Rockpool restaurant.

• Air France La Première customers get Carita products in supremely elegant toiletry bags (pictured), Air Japan flyers are given Etro treats and Cathay Pacific gives its VIPs goodie bags from cult Australian brand Aesop.

