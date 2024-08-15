Play seeks to get baboons a good review
A new one-man play explores our complex relationship with baboons
15 August 2024 - 05:00
Encounters with baboons are common in the Cape Peninsula and the False Bay coast. Now a new one-man play explores our complex relationship with them.
The play is a collaboration between Empatheatre, Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Unruly Natures research project, and stars Andrew Buckland. It is based on research and interviews with residents living in areas where baboons are present...
