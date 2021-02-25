THEATRE: Dabbling in the dark arts
Photography’s king of bizarre is taking a fairytale opera into uncharted visual territory
25 February 2021 - 05:00
Die Antwoord. Yes, that pair of purposefully misshapen artist-musicians; demented fury in their eyes, their angry faces screaming zef rhymes as they toss skeef looks at their transfixed fans.
Their natural habitat? Some derelict, disturbed environment tinged by overt impoverishment, mental anguish scratching at the broken window. Outside, the grass is dead, barking dog chained up and rabid. Inside, primitive drawings drip from dilapidated walls, fiendish dolls smirk in the corner, scary wire-hanger sculptures hang from hooks, and God knows what else is lurking in the dingy shadows — or under the half-broken bed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now