THEATRE: Tannie Evita heads to Montecasino

When politics starts outplaying the theatrical stage, then the politicians start writing the scripts.

It is a flood of riches for political satirists and certainly not one that Pieter-Dirk Uys — or Evita Bezuidenhout — will let pass.

The former ambassador to the homeland of Bapetikosweti, Tannie Evita certainly knows a thing or two about fake news and thorny political issues.

So her latest show, Evita Bezuidenhout and the Kaktus of Separate Development, promises to be a laugh a minute, touching on much of the latest political theatre while answering some difficult questions about the past.

Like, did Jan van Riebeeck bring civilisation to SA in 1652? Or was he just a Dutch convict who came to steal chickens from the Bushmen?

And why did the 127 branches of the Great Trek start in Cape Town on the same afternoon?

Was Paul Kruger the first Broeder to practise state capture?

And most intriguing …

Why does President Donald Trump keep sending Tweets asking for a personal meeting with Nelson Mandela?

Tannie Evita promises that all will be revealed when the show opens at the Montecasino Theatre on May 23 and runs until June 11.