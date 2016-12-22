Look, listen and celebrate

Now in his 70th year, Pieter-Dirk Uys has performed on stages all over the world more than 7,000 times and this festive season he takes his one-man memoir, The Echo of a Noise, to the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

Uys is just one of the many big names that will be on stage at the theatre this holiday.

Included in the line-up will be Alistair Izobell in Kaapse Jol, Nik Rabinowitz in Fortyfied, and Ameera Patel and Jaques de Silva in Whistle Stop.

This mix of music, comedy, drama, romance and family entertainment will end with a New Year’s Eve party on December 31.

Audiences from that evening’s shows will converge on the Baxter’s foyer to sing, dance and party into the new year with some of the stars from the shows.

The ticket prices on New Year’s Eve will be varied to include the show, a complimentary glass of bubbly or orange juice and the traditional balloon drop.

The live band, under the musical directorship of Camillo Lombard, promises to keep the party going till late.

Booking for any of the shows and the New Year’s Eve party is through Computicket, online at www.computicket.com or at any Shoprite Checkers outlet