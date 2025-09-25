Rugby Championship: Can the Boks pull off another first?
If everything goes to plan in the last round, they will make history by winning it back-to-back. But it won’t be easy against a tricky Argentina side
25 September 2025 - 05:00
The ever-improving Springboks have found yet another gear in recent weeks, and if all goes to plan in the next two rugby Tests against Argentina, they may become the first Bok team to win back-to-back Rugby Championship titles.
The nation is still buzzing in the wake of the performance in Wellington two weeks ago, where the Boks thrashed the All Blacks 43-10...
