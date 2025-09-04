No walk in the park for Boks in Auckland
Rugby fans would have to go all the way back to 1937 for the last Bok victory at Eden Park
04 September 2025 - 05:00
For the better part of eight months the Springboks have been building towards Saturday’s rugby Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park — and, to a lesser extent, the match in Wellington a week later.
They know this Freedom Cup series in New Zealand can make or break their Rugby Championship campaign against the All Blacks, the Wallabies and Argentina’s Pumas — and possibly the entire 2025 season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.