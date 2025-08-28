SPORT
Cricket and rugby champions who beat the odds
They prevailed against the world — and against a backdrop of geographic isolation, socioeconomic hurdles and administrative bungling
In June South Africa became champions of the Test-playing cricket world by beating Australia by five wickets at Lord’s. Lord’s is cricket’s imperial palace. The spiritual home of the game. You couldn’t win a bigger trophy at a bigger place. These are big memories, so large they’ll last a lifetime.
What people tend not to know about Lord’s is that it houses the finest collection of cricket art in the world. An oil portrait of Viv Richards hangs on the walls. It captures masterfully Richards’s swagger and cool hauteur. There’s an equally impressive portrait of Brian Lara. And one of “Pigeon”, the Aussie fast bowler we know as Glenn McGrath...
